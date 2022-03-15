Tampa council embarks on contentious period after resignation

Tampa City Council is embarking on its most contentious period in recent member, as it takes up the appointment of a new member and votes on an already-emotional battle over the mayor's police chief nomination.

Over the weekend, councilor John Dingfelder resigned his at-large seat in order to comply with a lawsuit settlement over his handling of public records.

As an opponent of large apartment complexes near MacDill Air Force Base, he has been accused by developers of sending city-related emails from a private account.

Neighborhood activists like Stephanie Poynor, who runs Stop Organizing SOG (South of Gandy), mourn Dingfelder's departure.

"There are other city councilmen who have fought right along with him. He has been wonderful for us," Poynor said.

In reviewing the public records allegations, the city attorney said they discovered eight "emails and text messages which create issues with respect to ethics codes," in relation to the Showman's Rest development.

The city attorney said the potential violations are "related to codes that prohibit representation of private persons before any unit of government of which he is a member."

Dingfelder had represented the owners of the cemetery, who wanted to sell a portion of it to a developer who wanted approval for a 15-unit complex.

Councilor Charlie Miranda says now is a good time to examine every councilor.

"I hope that they look at everyone individually including myself and see what happens," said Miranda. "There are allegations, always. When you are in public office, someone is always not going to like you."

The council vacancy means there will be two battles.

One will be over whom the six remaining councilors will appoint to replace Dingfelder.

"Whoever is chosen will have a hard quick learning curve to learn and catch up to where we are at," said Miranda.

The other will be over the appointment of a new police chief. Several councilors tell FOX 13 that Thursday's vote on nominee Mary O'Connor will be close.

With Dingfelder gone, O'Connor now needs four out of six to say ‘yes,’ as opposed to four out of seven.

"I don't know if she has four votes. It will be a very close vote. Maybe she has six. That, I am not sure of," said Miranda. "I have made up my mind, but you will find out on Thursday."

Dingfelder is barred by the settlement from discussing the allegations concerning the public records. Outside counsel will examine the potential ethics codes violations.

He told FOX 13 he has not done anything unethical, and that he would defend himself vigorously if any charges are made.

Miranda expects between 10 and 20 applications for the council vacancy.