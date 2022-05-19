Tampa council to hold final vote on ordinance requiring landlords to provide more notice on rent increase

Renters and affordable housing advocates in Tampa will be watching Thursday morning as Tampa city council members take a vote on a proposal that would give people more time to keep a roof over their heads.

The measure would require landlords to give a 60 days notice of a rent hike on an annual lease and 30-day heads up for a monthly lease. Council voted unanimously to pass the first reading of the ordinance in late April.

The effort to ease the sting of rent hikes comes as prices skyrocket across the U.S. and even more dramatically in Tampa Bay. The ordinance was proposed by councilman Bill Carlson, who believes this is one piece to a very large puzzle.

Carlson says the city's Housing Authority estimates Tampa needs to add at least 25,000 affordable housing units. But he says some experts believe this number is as high as 50,000. Carlson said in April that expanding the inventory will take years to accomplish.



"Long term, we're trying to get more inventory on the books of not only market-rate housing, but also affordable housing," Carlson said during the April 21 meeting.

A recent report on the Tampa area analyzed active listings across seven metro cities, including the cities with the fastest-growing rents year over year. Sarasota had the fastest-growing rent, up nearly 38%. Largo saw rent climb nearly 34%, making it second. Tampa came in third, with rent jumping nearly 33%.

The real estate group Tampa Bay Realtors said in a letter to council members that it supports the city's recommendations for sixty days rent increase notice rather than the originally proposed six-month notice.

"Under the proposed sixty-day changes, a month-to-month will change from 15 days to 30 days’ notice so month-to-month will still be a viable option for tenants that don’t want a lease," the group writes. "Regarding lease renewals, the change from six months to 60 days is also workable. More importantly, the proposed change would not violate (state law) FS-83 which forbids a notice of more than sixty days."

Some residents have asked whether the city can declare a housing state of emergency and pass rent control but under state law, that kind of proposal would have to be passed by voters and can only last 12 months.