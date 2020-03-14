Tampa cultural attractions temporarily close amid COVID-19 concerns

The Glazer Children’s Museum Tampa Museum of Art, Museum of Science and Industry, the Henry B. Plant Museum and the Florida Aquarium will temporarily close March 16-30 to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

RELATED Closings and cancellations in Tampa Bay area due to coronavirus

As of Saturday, March 14, there have been no known incidents of COVID-19 at the five museums and the decision to close is voluntary.

Staff at all five cultural attractions will be paid their full compensation per their regular work schedule for the two-week period.

RELATED All Florida public schools to close for 2 weeks to limit coronavirus spread

In a joint quote, five CEO’s and directors for the museums said, “This was a very difficult decision and we understand our members, guests and supporters might be disappointed, but we believe adhering to the scientific community's recommendation to limit large social gatherings at this time is the right course of action. We look forward to welcoming our guests back and continuing to provide world-class experiences, amazing exhibits and impactful educational opportunities which makes Tampa’s cultural attractions iconic and beloved.”

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map