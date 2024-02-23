3 puppies thrown from car in Tampa, 1 killed: 'They deserve justice'

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who allegedly threw three puppies from a moving vehicle onto the side of the road.

The shelter posted on its social media profiles on Thursday night, leading with the following in all caps: "They deserve justice and we want answers."

According to the Humane Society, three puppies were ‘mercilessly’ thrown from a car on the side of a dead-end road off of Bearss Avenue in North Tampa late Wednesday night.

Though all three survived the impact, one of the puppies was run over and killed by another car. The remaining two siblings, adorably called Luke and Leia, suffered minor injuries and broken bones.

Luke and Leia ‘stayed faithfully by their lifeless brother's side all night,' the Humane Society reported. A Good Samaritan who lived on the road found the puppies and called the Humane Society for help.

The Humane Society named the puppy who did not survive Paolo. The three dogs were 8-week-old pointer/hound mixes.

"The disregard for the life of vulnerable beings is not acceptable and is, in fact, illegal," the post from the Humane Society reads. "Violence against animals is almost always linked to violence against humans and is a detriment to the safety of this community."

Luke and Leia at HSTB (left), Luke and Leia with Paolo (right) (Photos courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

Luke and Leia are currently at the shelter receiving care from the medical team, according to the Humane Society.

"It is hard to imagine the trauma they endured as they watched their brother, Paolo, bleed to death and then waited by his side all night scared, injured, and hopeless."

They are asking anyone with information to call 813-625-0910 or email communications@humanesocietytampa.org.

