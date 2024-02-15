Here's how you can help nearly 70 rabbits rescued from Manatee County hoarding situation

After being rescued from a hoarding situation, dozens of rabbits are now in the good hands of Manatee County Animal Welfare, and it needs help taking care of the animals.

"This is a lot of rabbits. I have never seen that many at the Bishop. We usually have three to half a dozen, so 69 rabbits is a lot," said Hans Wohlgefahrt, the communications coordinator for Manatee County Animal Welfare.

Manatee County Animal Welfare is asking the community to donate to the Bishop Shelter. It needs supplies such as four-to-five-inch ceramic bowls, chew and rabbit toys, and hand towels.

The shelter is asking for donations to help the rescued rabbits.

"We just want to make sure they're cared for and happy and provide enrichment for the rabbits," Wohlgefahrt stated.

On Feb. 1, its officers responded to a hoarding case in Bradenton where they found 69 rabbits inside a home in deplorable conditions, as well as 32 dead rabbits.

The owner told officials she loves the animals very much, but rabbits multiply quickly and things got out of control.

The rescued rabbits are all now doing well and are healthy.

"They appear to be friendly and they're coming up to the front of their cages," said Wohlgefahrt. "They're not hiding so some of these extra donations will go a long way and keep them entertained while they're here with us."

Once the animals are officially in the shelter’s custody, they'll be spayed or neutered and can then be placed for adoption or transferred to other rescues.

At this point, no charges have been filed against the owner because the case is still under investigation. There is a confiscation hearing is scheduled for Feb. 29.

Click here to see the Manatee County Animal Welfare's Amazon Wishlist.

Donations can also be dropped off at Bishop Animal Shelter located at 5718 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, 34209.