Video: Dog found with zip tie around snout adopted by officer who rescued him

A dog in Indiana has a new home with a police officer who rescued him after he was found with a zip tie on his snout.

Last Friday, officers in South Bend, Indiana, responded to reports of a dog running around with a zip tie around his snout.

According to the South Bend Police Department, before police arrived, several good Samaritans stopped to try to catch the dog but were unsuccessful.

Officer Stephanie Northcutt was one of the responding officers, and she was able to build enough trust with the dog to safely catch him and take him out of harm’s way.

She, along with a bystander, were able to remove the zip tie from the dog’s snout.

The Doberman was taken to South Bend Animal Rescue and was adopted less than a week later by Officer Northcutt, who named him Zeus.

Zeus is the second dog Northcutt has adopted from a tough situation while on patrol and jokes that dispatchers should stop sending her to animal calls because she will soon run out of room at her house.

Officer Northcutt is planning to sponsor two adoptions at the South Bend Animal Rescue.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Zeus being zip tied.

