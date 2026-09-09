Tampa drop-in center expands to add free healthcare, dental services for underserved community

The Brief The DROP in Seminole Heights is partnering with Pioneer Medical Foundation to provide free medical and dental care starting Thursday. Underserved and homeless Tampa residents can walk in for basic healthcare, dental exams, and mental health services. The clinic on Nebraska Avenue will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to offer essential medical support.



Starting Thursday morning, a pair of local nonprofits are joining forces to offer free health and dental care to underserved Tampa residents at a local drop-in center.

Tampa medical access

What we know:

The DROP (Dignity and Resilience Operations Partnership) from WellBuilt Cities in Seminole Heights partnered with Pioneer Medical Foundation to expand its services by adding dental care and medical exam rooms.

The facility located on Nebraska Avenue sits directly on the bus line, making it easily accessible for homeless residents or those without stable housing.

A staff of ten workers, including a dentist and a doctor or nurse practitioner, will be onsite to provide care.

The free clinic will open its doors to patients every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community support history

The backstory:

The DROP offers Tampa neighbors a safe space to take a shower, do laundry, receive mail, and access the internet and job search resources.

The center has recorded at least 6,000 visits and served over 1,000 individual people since reopening in January.

The temporary shutdown occurred last year after federal funding cuts forced the facility to briefly close its doors.

Now, the organization is back to addressing basic needs, mental health, and physical care.

Community health impact

What they're saying:

"When the opportunity came about to partner, we thought this is just something that the community needs, especially with the new health care costs being cut. This is something that the communities desperately need," said Ano Kashumba, assistant vice president of Pioneer Medical Foundation. "This is right on Nebraska. It's right on the bus line. It's right where people can reach us. So, instead of people going far to reach medical services, we want to bridge that gap and have people able to access us promptly."

Local healthcare gaps

What we don't know:

It is unclear if additional medical specialties will be added to the clinic in the future.