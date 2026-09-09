Florida Amendment 3: How proposed property tax changes could impact Largo

The Brief Largo leaders held a town hall Wednesday to address the proposed Florida property tax amendment appearing on the ballot this November. City officials warned the proposal could require cutting $15.7 million from Largo's budget, threatening local public services. The measure would raise homestead exemptions up to $250,000 by 2028, though new Florida residents would wait five years to qualify.



Largo city leaders hosted a town hall Wednesday to detail how a proposed statewide property tax amendment on the November ballot could force drastic local budget cuts.

Largo budget threats

What we know:

Largo city manager John Curp said property taxes generate roughly 60 percent of Largo's general fund, which directly covers police, fire rescue, parks and recreation, and library operations. If voters pass the proposal this fall, the city projects a necessary budget reduction of $15.7 million. City leaders noted that closing the public library and all parks and recreation centers combined would save slightly over $10 million, leaving millions more left to cut. About 53 percent of Largo properties currently hold homestead status.

Uncertain service cuts

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified which additional departments or municipal jobs would face cuts to cover the remaining deficit beyond closing parks and libraries. It also remains unclear exactly

how neighboring municipalities across Pinellas County plan to adjust their operations if the tax overhaul passes.

Proposed exemption changes

The backstory:

Amendment 3 aims to reduce property taxes for homeowners by elevating the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028. Under the proposed rules, individuals moving to Florida must wait five years before benefiting from the expanded exemption.

Political tax debate

What they're saying:

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X that the proposal represents the biggest property tax relief in state history to address high local taxes.

However, Jeff Brandes, president of the Florida Policy Project and a former state senator, warned of consolidation. "There are going to be some cities in Pinellas County that don't survive this. I think Pinellas has 24 cities today. I think in five or seven years, you're down to probably 18 cities," Brandes said. "And you're going to see mass consolidation. The governor's admitted that this is going to bankrupt some counties."

Longtime Largo resident Barbara Giorgio expressed concern over losing public services despite owning multiple properties. "I'm not sure, I probably wouldn't have to pay taxes at all, but then what? What services am I going to be able to get?" Giorgio said.

Future informational meetings

What's next:

The City of Largo will host another community town hall in two weeks to continue educating residents on the ballot measure.