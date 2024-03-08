St. Patrick’s Day: Tampa to dye river green for annual celebration

The Hillsborough River will go green on March 16 as the city’s River O’Green Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park.

The free event kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and will feature live music, kid’s activities, food trucks and beer. It will all take place alongside a bright green Hillsborough River.

The city dyed a portion of the river green on Friday as a test run ahead of the big festival.

READ: Barstool's Dave Portnoy made his way through Tampa Bay area giving pizza reviews

According to the city, the green coloring is safe for the environment, humans, and animals.

The city of Tampa dyed a portion of the Hillsborough River green on Friday as a test run for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Officials say it is non-toxic, biodegradable, meets all EPA standards, and is certified to comply with National Sanitation Foundation Standard 60 for use in and around drinking water.

This is the same dye often used in eye surgeries, food, and water systems to trace the flow of drinking water.

River O’Green event schedule:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. - Paddy O’Furniture Performance (Main Stage)

11:30 a.m. - TBD (Terrace Stage)

1:00 p.m. - Finnegan Irish Dance Academy Performance (Terrace Stage)

1:15 – 2:45 p.m. - TBD (Main Stage)

2:30 p.m. - TBD (Terrace Stage)

3:00 p.m.- Finnegan Irish Dance Academy Performance (Terrace Stage)

3:30 p.m. - Pet Costume Contest Sponsored by Barrymore Hotel (Terrace Stage)

4 – 5 p.m. - Phoenix Five Performance (Main Stage)

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter