Tampa girl raises thousands through lemonade stand for best friend's cancer fight

The Brief A 10-year-old Tampa girl raised $2,600 through a lemonade stand to help her best friend battle a rare form of brain cancer. The money will help 12-year-old Lexi Frisby travel to Germany next month for specialized treatment unavailable in the U.S. Lucy Barnett plans to continue hosting her "Lemonade for Lexi" events as online fundraising efforts continue.



A 10-year-old Tampa girl turned a childhood tradition into a lifeline to help her best friend travel to Germany for rare brain cancer treatment.

Florida childhood friendship

What we know:

Lucy Barnett and Lexi Frisby have been inseparable for eight years after growing up as neighbors in Seminole County. Even after the Barnett family relocated to Tampa two years ago, the young girls maintained their tight bond.

Last August, Frisby began suffering from relentless headaches that persisted even after doctors treated her for a double ear infection. Severe diagnostic imaging later uncovered a mass in her cerebellum, leading to a diagnosis of a rare, high-grade astrocytoma with piloid features.

"It's rare for anyone, but especially rare for children," Judy Frisby, Lexi's mom, said. "And unfortunately, there's not a lot of really great treatment options for it."

German clinic treatment

The backstory:

The family turned to European medical options after Frisby's condition progressed, which disqualified her from a hoped-for clinical trial in the U.S. They located an alternative treatment clinic in Germany, though the financial hurdle is steep.

The family projects the first year of international treatment will exceed $130,000, a figure that excludes necessary travel expenses.

Tampa neighborhood fundraising

What they're saying:

Determined to help her friend, Barnett set up a neighborhood lemonade stand in Tampa. While individual cups sold for $1, touched community members and total strangers began handing over $20 and $100 bills.

"Complete strangers donated," Meredith Barnett, Lucy's mom, said. "One couple drove from an hour away to give her a $100 bill, because they had experienced something similar in their family. And my husband's boss said, 'whatever Lucy raises, I'll match.'"

Despite harsh, windy weather that blew down several of her handmade signs, the single-day effort brought in $2,600.

"I saw so many photos of her doing it, and I was just so grateful that she took the time and effort," Frisby said.

Barnett remains completely confident in her friend's ultimate recovery.

"I feel like it won't win," Barnett said. "Because I know she's strong. So I just feel like I won't win against her."