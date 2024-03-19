Tampa golf cart crash critically injures 1: TPD

Tampa police are investigating after they say one person was critically injured Tuesday night when a vehicle and a golf cart collided.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Malijo Ave. and West Barcelona St.

Tampa police say a passenger in the golf cart was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was closed Tuesday night and drivers were asked to seek an alternative route.

