Tampa guitar shop handcrafts artistic, acoustic instruments

Over the last decade, a Tampa woodworking shop has taken center stage for creating smaller, eye-catching string instruments.

Nestled in a location right off Waters Avenue is a woodworking shop that creates magic. It's not the magic that comes from a potion or a genie in a bottle, this venue creates the instruments that many musicians use to create that transformative type of musical magic.

Luna Guitars was launched in 2005 through the visionary of a professional stained-glass artist.

"We started off with a lot of instruments that had historical artworks like paintings on them," Adam Gomes, Luna Guitars brand director. "We brought up the idea of laser etching on them, but we didn’t just do the front of the instruments, we did the backs of them as well."

It began gaining notoriety in 2010 for its wooden guitars and banjos, ukuleles and cajons.

"When we first began we noticed that there was a lack of guitar options for females. Fast-forward to today and a lot of people are looking for that smaller guitar," Gomes said. "We came out with acoustic guitars that had slimmer necks, smaller necks, and lighter bodies."

The lighter wooden guitars are easier to carry and use, which makes them friendlier to any musician.

"We have some really unique looking uke’s. People love the designs," Gomes shared. "It inspires them to create and keep doing what they love."

Each instrument is handcrafted with that ease of function in mind.

In the video, FOX 13 showed performer Aubrey Wollett using a Luna-made guitar and a Luna crafted ukulele. Her music can be found on her website at www.AubreyWollett.com and on her social media pages.