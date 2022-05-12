Tampa gym offers electro muscle stimulation workout technology

A Tampa gym claims it has new technology that can condense a full-body workout into just 20 minutes.

Mireille Fernandez loves to exercise and recently decided to try a new fitness routine called EMS or electro muscle stimulation.

"After that one session, I can see it in my physique and I feel more energy," Fernandez said.

Tummo Studios inside Tampa's Powerhouse Gym recently started offering the technology. It claims to be able to condense hours’ worth of working out into just 20 minutes.

"The way this suit is designed it’s a closed circuit of electricity activating over 92% of the body's skeletal muscle and then you work against that resistance to really 10 times your results," said Tummo Studios owner Joe Palano.

There is a tingling sensation felt by the user which can be raised or lowered.

"People are always worried the first time, it’s going to hurt or feel like a Taser. It doesn’t at all. Most people crush their first session and say next time I’m going to do more," Palano said.

Palano says it’s perfect for all kinds of training, from athletes to weekend warriors who don't have hours to spend in the gym. He also says it's easier on the joints, making it ideal for older folks.

Fernandez plans to combine it with her normal workout routine.

"Don’t get me wrong, I do both, but I feel like this gives me faster results in a shorter period of time," Fernandez said.

So, whether you're an old-school lifter or someone looking to be on the cutting-edge, EMS training might be for you. At the very least, you'll have an idea of what it feels like to be Tony Stark.

LINK: For more information visit http://tummostudios.com/.