Tampa home decked out in Lightning decorations for the holidays

If you're adding a touch of ice to your holiday decor, why not throw in a bolt of Tampa Bay Lightning?

"We went a little bit away from the traditional green and red, and we went with the Lightning color theme which is shades of blue," said Karen Post, designer and CEO of Home Frosting.

She created a Lightning fan's dream Christmas in her client's coastal-style home.

"When we knew the holiday was coming I suggested, ‘Let's do a Lightning theme in honor of our great Stanley Cup champions,’ and they were all over it," said Post.

Her first goal was decorating the front doors.

"We adorned these beautiful pineapple doors with locally-made Lightning wreaths," said Post.

Next was the main attraction: the Christmas tree.

"So, we started with a white tree because the place is light, and I knew we were going to be working in blues and silver and icing. We did the transparent sheer ribbon which is a nice elegant touch," said Post.

Some of these decorations are from the Lightning store at Amalie Arena.

"I think you find a few pieces that I call the ‘signature design pieces’ and you get a handful of those," Post explained, "and then you balance it with what I call ‘fillers’ that keep the look beautiful but they don't break the bank because you can go to the places like the Dollar Store or the other stores where things are really inexpensive."

And you can even have the team in your tree by creating some easy custom-made ornaments.

"We bought these clear balls, printed out their faces, cut them out, and inserted them," said Post.

And, of course, you can't have the back-to-back champs without the Stanley Cup.

"Now, we couldn't find a Stanley Cup treetop, so we did find a miniature Stanley Cup," Post said, "and my great team drilled a hole in the bottom, and we made our own tree topper which I think is a great way to pull all this together."

She found some other touches for the living room.

"We introduced a white tray for the coffee table," she explained. "We've got our little Elf on the Shelf, which this one is all dressed up in the Lightning garb. We've got a cutting board that I also got at the Lightning shop. We've trimmed off the mantle with white garland and icicles. Of course, you cannot miss the banner."

You can even bring the thunder to your dining room table for entertaining.

"We've got napkins with just a little silver playing cards, which you get at the Lightning store, that we'll use as guest name cards. The little wine glasses that you just pop in candles," Post described. "A little elegant gorgeous dinner party to celebrate a big win."

It's simple steps to decorate like a champ.

"A beautiful holiday salute to our great Lightning", said Post.

For more holiday decorating tips from Karen Post, click here.

