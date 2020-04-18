Tampa homeowner charged for violating COVID-19 executive order after party led to shooting

A Tampa homeowner was charged for violating an executive order related to COVID-19 on Friday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough County deputies were called to 3209 W Clinton Street in Tampa just before 1 a.m. on April 18 for reports of shots fired into an occupied home.

Deputies said several juveniles were involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired from a vehicle into the residence by an unknown juvenile subject.

The people involved fled the scene before deputies arrived. No one was injured in the shooting.

During the shooting investigation, deputies learned that the property owner, Natalia Rodriguez Cuervo, 23, rented her property via Airbnb for a two-night rental that began April 17.

The occupants were residents of Tampa who rented the property to have a party, deputies said.

Cuervo told deputies she was unaware of the Governor’s Executive Order 20-103 which extended Executive Order 20-87 (Vacation Rental Closures).

Deputies provided her with a copy of the Executive Order. Cuervo was issued a Notice to Appear for FSS 252.50 - Violation of an Emergency Management Rule or Order.

“Alleged ignorance of the law is no excuse for not following it. Our deputies have worked for weeks to educate and encourage the public to follow the emergency orders,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As I’ve stated continuously, we will continue to enforce the emergency orders, especially when blatant disregard for them puts the lives of others in danger. It is important that we hold those who violate the orders accountable, no matter who they are, so the sacrifice of so many is not wasted by the irresponsibility of the few.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

