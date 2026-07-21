Tampa hosts SEC Media Days for the first time ever

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The Brief For the first time ever, the city of Tampa is hosting SEC Football Media Days, welcoming coaches, players and nearly 1,000 reporters to the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street. Landing the multi-day event was driven by years of partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. It delivers massive national spotlight and local economic impact to a region rich with SEC alumni. All 16 SEC head coaches and select player representatives will take the podium across four days to preview expectations and set the stage for the upcoming college football season.



It's a landmark week for both the city of Tampa and the world of college football. For the first time in history, Tampa is hosting SEC Media Days — the unofficial kickoff to the college football season.

Tampa SEC Media Days

What we know:

Happening all week at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott, the four-day event brings head coaches from all 16 conference schools and key player representatives to speak on their expectations and preparation for the upcoming year.

For 36 years, beginning in 1985, the event called Hoover, Alabama, its permanent home. Starting in 2022, the SEC began rotating its showcase through major southern metros — including Atlanta, Nashville and Dallas — before arriving in Tampa.

"We have to highlight all of the things that our city can offer while they're here, and then, as a result, go back and try to get them to return," Lanness Robinson, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said.

The arrival of SEC Media Days is a direct result of a long-standing partnership between the SEC and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. That relationship has already brought the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament to the area twice and secured the SEC Gymnastics Championships for 2027 and 2028, leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2029.

Regional sports economic impact

By the numbers:

While Tampa is not home to an SEC university, it boasts one of the highest alumni concentrations in the country. The region includes more than 20,000 fans connected through the Tampa Gator Club and more than 1,800 University of Tennessee alumni.

The four-day gathering draws between 1,200 and 1,400 visitors, including close to 1,000 media members, generating significant exposure and tourism revenue. The sports tourism ecosystem in Hillsborough County has proven vital to the local economy. Between September and January alone, county hotels generated more than $428 million in revenue and more than $25 million in tourist taxes. Those funds directly support future marketing, sporting events and event bidding efforts.

During his opening remarks, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey praised the host city and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission for their hospitality and strong relationship with the conference, which includes bowl games like the ReliaQuest Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl.

Four-day coach podium lineup

Four coaches will address the media each day of the marquee event:

Day 1 (Monday): Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee kicked off the podium sessions.

Day 2 (Tuesday): Georgia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Auburn took the stage. Auburn's first-year head coach Alex Golesh, who previously coached locally at USF, faced an intense spotlight back in Tampa alongside transfer quarterback Byrum Brown.

Day 3 (Wednesday): Florida first-year head coach Jon Sumrall takes his turn at the podium alongside Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Day 4 (Thursday): LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas round out the final day of podium appearances to close out the week.

As Tampa continues to thrive as a hub for major sports events, from the outdoor NHL Stadium Series game to early-round NCAA tournament games, hosting SEC Media Days solidifies its position as a premier sports destination.