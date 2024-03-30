14-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting in Ruskin: HCSO

article

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after an accidental shooting on Saturday, according to deputies.

Deputies say the shooting was in the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive in Ruskin.

READ: Convicted hit-and-run driver who killed tow truck operator 8 years ago headed back to Tampa courtroom

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the teen was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter