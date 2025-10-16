Tampa house fire being investigated
TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire that broke out Thursday morning in Tampa is under investigation.
What we know:
According to Tampa Fire Rescue, firefighters were sent to the 1600 block of E. Idlewild Ave. shortly after 5:20 a.m. for reports of a single-story house fire.
When firefighters arrived, they said the house was engulfed in flames.
At first, firefighters were not able to do a full search inside the home because the roof was compromised.
Neighbors told a FOX 13 crew at the scene that they do not believe anyone was inside the home because their vehicles were not parked outside.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: This story was written with information from Vivian Shedd, a public information officer with Tampa Fire Rescue.