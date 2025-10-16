Tampa house fire being investigated

The Brief A house fire broke out in Tampa on Thursday morning. It happened on the 1600 block of E. Idlewild Ave. shortly after 5:20 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A house fire that broke out Thursday morning in Tampa is under investigation.

What we know:

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, firefighters were sent to the 1600 block of E. Idlewild Ave. shortly after 5:20 a.m. for reports of a single-story house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said the house was engulfed in flames.

At first, firefighters were not able to do a full search inside the home because the roof was compromised.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Neighbors told a FOX 13 crew at the scene that they do not believe anyone was inside the home because their vehicles were not parked outside.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.