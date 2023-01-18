Tampa International Airport in top 10 for most firearms found at TSA checkpoints in 2022

Three Florida airports ranked in the top 10 last year for firearms found in carry-on luggage, according to TSA officials. Tampa ranked 10th on the list with 131 firearms found.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports in 2022. Firearm possession laws vary by state and local government, but they are never allowed in carry-on bags, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit.

Firearms can be transported on a flight only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

"It is a concern because it brings an unnecessary risk to the checkpoint, especially because most of the firearms that we find are loaded," said Jesús Serrano, deputy federal security director.

READ: St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record

Firearms aren't the only weapons being confiscated. Knives, pepper spray, and Tasers have also been reported at TSA checkpoints. Each month, agents collect more than 2,000 pounds of weapons and items that could potentially be used as a weapon, like hockey sticks, pool cues, baseball bats, and tools.

According to TSA, the vast majority of firearms incidents are accidents with travelers not realizing the bag they chose to bring on their flight still had their gun inside. But, it can be a costly mistake with fines of up to $15,000.

These are the top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2022:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 448 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 385 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): 298 Nashville International Airport (BNA): 213 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX): 196 Orlando International Airport (MCO): 162 Denver International Airport (DEN): 156 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS): 150 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL): 134 Tampa International Airport: 131



