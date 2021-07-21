Tampa International Airport reminding travelers that masks are still mandatory

Officials over at the Tampa International Airport said they have seen an increase in the number of travelers and guests without face coverings and are reminding everyone that a federal mandate is still in place.

They said those who are not wearing a mask while at the airport are violating the Transportation Security Administration’s mandate which is slated to expire on Sept. 13. The face coverings are required while inside the airport, including on trains, shuttles, terminal facilities, and while flying.

TPA officials say their guest services team provided up to 300 masks per day for guests who need them. However, that number has increased "significantly" since the CDC changed its guidelines to allow vaccinated people to resume pre-pandemic activities, such as not wearing a mask.

According to the CDC’s website, "Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Additional information on the TSA mandate can be found here.

