Bay Area company makes 'candied jalapeños' in Lake Wales

Mr. Jalep’s Gourmet Candied Jalapeños, a product from the company Unique Eatz, are made in Lake Wales.

"That’s my goal is turn people who don’t like jalapeños into jalapeño-lovers," said owner, Traci Vicari.

She blanches her jalapeños in a candied syrup. Cooking them that way takes away a lot of the spiciness and enhances the flavor.

MADE IN TAMPA BAY: Award-winning Safety Harbor hot spot combines seafood market and restaurant

Mr. Jalep’s Candied Jalapeños are organic, gluten-free and have no added preservatives. Vicari offers an original flavor: Peach, mango and habanero that kicks the spice back up a little.

She said customers eat them plain, but also add them to crackers, burgers and tacos. She said the ideas are endless.

Click here to buy them online or find out where you can pick up a jar in person. The website also has tons of recipe ideas.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: