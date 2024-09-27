Expand / Collapse search
Tampa International Airport reopens after being closed during Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 10:49am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - Tampa International Airport has reopened after suspending commercial and cargo flight operations on Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.

Airport operations staff conducted damage assessments early Friday morning and determined TPA did not sustain any significant damage from the storm.

Hundreds of Bay Area residents rescued from record storm surge from Hurricane Helene

"After working diligently to protect the safety of our travelers, employees and facilities, TPA has fared well through this large and dangerous storm," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. "We now can turn our attention to serving our community and travelers and assisting in efforts to help our fellow Floridians recover from Helene."

