Tampa International Airport reopens after being closed during Hurricane Helene
TAMPA - Tampa International Airport has reopened after suspending commercial and cargo flight operations on Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.
Airport operations staff conducted damage assessments early Friday morning and determined TPA did not sustain any significant damage from the storm.
"After working diligently to protect the safety of our travelers, employees and facilities, TPA has fared well through this large and dangerous storm," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. "We now can turn our attention to serving our community and travelers and assisting in efforts to help our fellow Floridians recover from Helene."
