Tampa Islamic leaders, family of man killed in West Bank call for justice

The Brief Saif Musallet, a 20-year-old Tampa businessman, was killed while visiting family in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. His family and Tampa Islamic leaders are calling for accountability. A news conference is scheduled for noon on Monday in Tampa.



The family of Saif Musallet, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen and Tampa resident killed during a trip to the West Bank, will join Islamic leaders on Monday to call for "urgent U.S. government action" in the aftermath of his death.

Death of Saif Musallet

The backstory:

Musallet's family says he was camping with two other men on Friday night when a group of Israeli settlers attacked them.

Saif and one of the other men died. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Saif died from injuries sustained in the assault.

The U.S. State Department confirmed it is aware of reports involving the death of a U.S. citizen in the West Bank, and the Israeli government said it is looking into what it described as "a violent confrontation involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians."

Dig deeper:

Musallet was born and raised in Port Charlotte before moving to Tampa and purchasing an ice cream shop in North Tampa, which he hoped to someday expand.

His trip to the West Bank was meant to be a time to reconnect with loved ones, according to his family.

The Israeli government has not yet confirmed who was responsible for the deaths. Officials described the incident as a "violent confrontation involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians." No charges have been filed.

What's next:

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Florida) and Musallet's family plan to hold a news conference at noon on Monday in Tampa.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and previous FOX 13 News reports.