American-Palestinian man from Tampa beaten, killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank, family says

The Brief An American-Palestinian man from Tampa was beaten and killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to his family. The victim, Sayfollah Musallet, worked at his family's ice cream shop in Tampa and was taking a trip to see his loved ones on July 4. The family is demanding that the U.S. State Department investigate the incident.



The family of a 20-year-old Tampa man says that he was beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was in Palestine visiting his relatives.

The victim, Sayfollah Musallet, worked at his family's ice cream shop in Tampa and was taking a trip to see his loved ones on July 4, according to his family.

A statement from the family says that a mob of people surrounded Musalllet for over three hours and blocked the ambulance and paramedics from providing life-saving aid.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say what led up to the confrontation that got Musallet killed.

Musalllet died before getting to the hospital.

READ: Suspect cruises to Cuba from the Florida Keys in an overdue rental boat: MCSO

The family released a statement about their loved one's death.

What they're saying:

"Saif was only 20 years old. He was born in Florida and was a beloved member of his community. Saif was a brother and son, just starting the prime of his life. He was a kind, hard-working, and deeply-respected man. Saif built a successful business in Tampa and was known for his generosity, ambition and connection to his Palestinian heritage."

What's next:

The family is demanding that the U.S. State Department investigate the incident.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube