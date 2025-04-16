Hillsborough leaders vote to end Cross Bay Ferry service early

The Brief Cross Bay Ferry service is set to end on April 30 after a vote on Wednesday by Hillsborough County commissioners. The company that operates the ferry recently announced plans to switch to a lower vessel, leading to a contract dispute. Officials on both sides of Tampa Bay are weighing potential replacement options.



Hillsborough County commissioners voted on Wednesday to end Cross Bay Ferry service several months early over a contract dispute.

The backstory:

This was supposed to be the first year the Cross Bay Ferry would offer year-round service, but that plan recently hit a snag.

Hillsborough County officials recently learned that HMS Ferries planned to switch to a much slower ferry – one that would take two hours to make each individual trip between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

PREVIOUS: Cross Bay Ferry to end early over contract issues

Officials in Tampa, Hillsborough County and St. Pete have said they're not onboard with that plan. Hillsborough County gave HMS, which has operated the Cross Bay Ferry since it launched in 2017, until April 3 to find a vessel that meets the contractual requirements, or the contract would be terminated effective April 30.

HMS responded to the county's later, saying it's not able to provide a faster ferry and is willing to terminate the agreement early.

Pictured: Cross Bay Ferry.

By the numbers:

The ferry often sells out on weekends and for special events, and set a record last year with more than 72,000 riders.

What's next:

As for a potential replacement, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has already been working to determine whether it can purchase and operate a ferry on its own beginning in October. That plan is still in the works.

PSTA also hopes Hillsborough County will contribute several million dollars by way of an unused federal grant, but it's not clear whether that will be approved.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan, with additional information from previous FOX 13 News reports.

