Tampa judge denies bond to man accused in vehicular homicide case

On November 15, 2020, Teresa Lynn Maciejewski was driving on Hillsborough Avenue near Countryway Boulevard when investigators say another driver plowed into her, killing the mother of two instantly.

Prosecutors say the man responsible for causing the deadly collision is 59-year-old Jeffrey Guy. Court records show witnesses at the scene say Guy was speeding and driving erratically.

He was charged with vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.

Guy was in jail for several months, but in July of 2021, Tampa judge Michael Williams agreed to give Guy bond under strict conditions, "No alcohol. No driving," ordered Williams.

But in December of 2022 Guy was arrested again and thrown back in jail. This time, records show, for breaking a condition of his bond.

Now, his defense attorney Anthony Arena is asking Judge Williams to release Guy on bond again.

On Friday, Arena explained to the court, the latest incident occurred at a mall in Pinellas County in December. Arena said a group of teenagers who were skating at a rink, reported to mall police that Guy appeared drunk and had threatened the teens.

Arena says Pinellas County prosecutors looked at the surveillance video, talked to witnesses, and decided not to file charges against Guy.

But, Hillsborough prosecutors still objected to Guy's release. Prosecutor Alexa Cline reminded the court, Guy violated a condition of his bond, saying ‘the state is still objecting to the defendants release based upon the fact that one of the allegations -- that the defendant was also under the influence of alcohol."

But Arena fired back, claiming the allegations were pure speculation by a group of teenagers -- "the same individuals that said he may have appeared to be intoxicated are the same ones that also falsely claimed that he threatened them," said Arena.

During the hearing, Judge Williams also inquired about the progress of the case. Cline informed the court; the state had made an offer to the defendant of nine years in prison followed by five years’ probation. Arena countered the deal with five years in prison followed by ten years’ probation. Both sides told the court negotiations continue.

Meanwhile, judge Williams said he was troubled by the allegation of Guy drinking alcohol and denied Guy’s request for bond, leaving the door open to revisiting the matter in the future. "I’m not going to grant the motion for reinstatement of bond at this time until I hear from an officer on scene," ruled Williams.