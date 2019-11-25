Tampa law firm gives away free turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

article

A long line of people were eager to receive a free turkey days before Thanksgiving.

Once again, The Pendas Law Firm donated thousands of turkeys this year throughout Florida. On Monday morning, they gave them away starting at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at their Tampa location: 816 West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The firm also has offices in Orlando, Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Miami. Their next giveaway will be Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 625 East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

"Our firm is blessed with outstanding clients, and dedicated employees too. Providing free turkeys to families in need is our way of demonstrating appreciation in the communities in which we serve. It makes a really big impact for people and it gives us great joy to give," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm.

The distribution is held on a first come, first serve basis. It’s the 11th year The Pendas Law Firm held its Annual Turkey Giveaway.

