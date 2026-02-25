Florida woman accused of murdering 6-year-old daughter

article

The Brief A warrant has been issued for a Florida mother who is accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter. Deputies responding to a 911 call early Wednesday morning regarding a reported cutting incident at a home in Milton found April Oliva lying with the body of the six-year-old victim. The circumstances leading up to the child’s death have not been released.



What we know:

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call early Wednesday morning regarding a reported cutting incident at a home in Milton.

Upon arrival, deputies said they saw the suspect, April Oliva, 40, lying with the body of the six-year-old victim.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Oliva was injured during the incident and was taken to an area hospital, where she is receiving medical care.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest on a charge of murder in connection with the death of her daughter.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the child’s death have not been released.

What's next:

The incident is being investigated.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office wrote, "This is a deeply tragic case, and our thoughts are with all those affected. Detectives continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews."