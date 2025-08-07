Tampa leaders to vote on Sulphur Springs Pool renovation plan

The Brief Tampa City Council will vote Thursday on whether to approve a $1.83 million contract to begin repairs at Sulphur Springs Pool. The pool has been closed since November 2023 due to flooding from the natural spring beneath it. Neighbors have pushed for months to bring the pool back.



Tampa City Council is set to vote Thursday morning on a multimillion-dollar plan to stabilize and eventually restore the Sulphur Springs Pool, which has been closed for the past 20 months.

What we know:

The $1.83 million contract would fund the first phase of the project: investigating the damage and stabilizing a failing seawall that engineers say is letting soil erode into the river. The city warns the cost could go higher once crews get underground.

The pool, a longtime gathering place in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood, has been fenced off since November 2023, when city crews discovered that spring water was leaking into it from below.

Pictured: Sulphur Springs Pool.

What they're saying:

Community advocates have pushed to save the pool for months. Tampa resident Meagan Berkstresser launched a petition that has garnered more than 1,300 signatures.

"When I drive by the pool, it’s sad," she told FOX 13 News last month. "It’s heartbreaking because it’s just kind of forgotten."

Pictured: Sulphur Springs Pool.

Susan Elbare, who leads the "Save the Sulphur Springs Pool Committee," said her group has been meeting regularly with city officials.

"It is our understanding that the pool will be reopened," she said. "There is enough money in the fiscal budget to do the repairs, starting with the seawall."

What's next:

If approved on Thursday, the contractor could begin work in the coming months. Community advocates say their goal is to have the pool back open by next summer.

The Source: This story is based on Tampa City Council agenda materials and interviews with community members.