USPS holds memorial procession for Tampa mailman killed in hit-and-run

The USPS honored one of its own on Friday who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tampa earlier this month.

Paul Falica was driving his USPS truck on December 18 in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa when it was struck and overturned, killing him.

Christopher Prater was arrested days later and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Death, among other things, in connection with Falica's death.

Procession held for Tampa mailman

Friday's procession will start at 10 a.m. at the Sulphur Springs Post Office before winding through Nebraska Avenue and Water Avenue, even passing through River Cove and Mulberry streets where the fatal crash occurred.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Paul Falica, Letter Carrier at Sulphur Springs Post Office. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends, including the many people he worked with at the Postal Service and whose lives he touched within the Tampa community," Tampa Postmaster Jackie Villemaire said. "The quick efforts and information from customers, Tampa Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, and first responders led to a swift capture of the suspect involved in this hit-and-run tragedy. This helped provide some closure to our team and is truly appreciated."

Prater was ordered to remain behind bars without bond last week. A Hillsborough County judge sided with prosecutors, denying Prater the chance to post bond before his trial despite his saying that he "ain't never driving no more, man."