Tampa mail carrier dead after USPS truck overturns in hit-and-run; suspect at large

A mail carrier was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Tampa after a car crashed into a USPS truck on Monday afternoon, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a postal carrier in his late sixties was struck by a car and pronounced dead at the scene in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.

Police said they responded to the intersection of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street just before 3 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a dark-colored Mercedes sedan struck the postal carrier's USPS truck and then fled the scene. Police located the suspect vehicle about a mile away with damage consistent with the crash.

Aerial footage captured by SkyFOX shows an overturned USPS mail truck.

Detectives are working to identify and apprehend the suspect driver and remain in the area working to reconstruct what led to the crash. Police added that next of kin has not yet been notified.

TPD asks anyone with information or video that could aid with the investigation to contact them at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.