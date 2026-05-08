Tampa man accused of abusing children for years, nearly 100,000 child porn files recovered :TPD

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The Brief Tampa police say a 71-year-old man, Hernan Velasquez-Rios, faces additional felony sexual battery charges tied to an investigation involving child sexual abuse material and multiple alleged victims. Investigators say they uncovered about 90,000 CSAM files and evidence of abuse spanning from 2002 to 2014 involving at least six minors, some known to the suspect. Authorities say one adult victim has been identified and confirmed abuse, while detectives believe there may be additional victims and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 71-year-old Tampa man is facing additional felony charges after investigators say they uncovered evidence linking him to the sexual abuse of multiple children over more than a decade, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the investigation began on April 1, when TPD detectives, working alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, got a search warrant for a home on West Main Street in Tampa.

During the search, investigators say multiple digital devices were seized from the home. A forensic analysis later uncovered approximately 90,000 files containing child sexual abuse material.

Hernan Velasquez-Rios was initially arrested and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography involving 10 or more images, TPD said.

Dig deeper:

As detectives continued analyzing the evidence, investigators say they discovered files allegedly showing Velasquez-Rios sexually abusing multiple children.

According to police, the abuse is believed to have occurred between 2002 and 2014 and involved at least six minor victims. Some of the children were reportedly known to the Velasquez-Rios.

Investigators were able to identify one victim, now 26 years old and living in Buffalo, N.Y. Detectives traveled to meet with the victim, who confirmed the abuse allegedly occurred between the ages of 6 and 13 while Velasquez-Rios was a family acquaintance.

Based on the forensic evidence and the victim’s statement, Velasquez-Rios now faces additional charges, including:

Sexual battery (familial or custodial authority; victim under 12)

Sexual battery (familial or custodial authority; Vcctim 12-17)

What's next:

Velasquez-Rios remains in custody at the Orient Road Jail as the investigation continues.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims connected to crimes that may have occurred between 2002 and 2014.

"The depravity of this individual is abhorrent," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "He hid behind the trust of a family acquaintance to prey on children. While the scale of his evil is staggering, our resolve is stronger. To any victim still carrying this burden, you are not alone. We are here to ensure this predator answers for every single life he impacted."

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-276-3266 and reference report number 26-900479.