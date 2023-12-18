Expand / Collapse search

Man turns himself in after breaking into Polk County apartment, stealing ingredients for screwdriver: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man turned himself in to Polk County authorities after surveillance video showed him breaking into an apartment and stealing the ingredients to a popular cocktail.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Toby Foster, 26, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and petit theft. On November 23, at about 5:30 a.m., deputies said Foster broke into an apartment and stole vodka and orange juice, the ingredients for a ‘screwdriver.’

Authorities said Foster walked in and then walked back out of a secondary door that the residents don't often use with a bottle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of Florida's Natural Orange Juice.

The total value of the theft was a little over $35, according to officials.