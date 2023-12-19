‘Where’s the beef?’ Lactose intolerant burglar among 2 accused of stealing food from Polk County church: PCSO

article

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has ‘beef’ with two suspects accused of breaking into a church and stealing $300 worth of food.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson Newman, 59, and Ronald McCain, 27, both of Lakeland, broke into an outbuilding at Christ Memorial Baptist Church around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say after stealing frozen meat, Lactaid ice cream and Gatorade, the pair loaded everything up on a bicycle with an attached trailer.

PCSO says investigators showed images of the bicycle and trailer to residents, which led them to an address on Meridian Avenue where they found McCain and Newman, the bicycle and trailer, several containers of Lactaid ice cream inside and outside the home, some left out, partially eaten, and a case of Gatorade.

"Yeah, just called us trained detectives, we figured out really quick where our thieves were. Guess what? They wouldn’t tell us where the meat was that they stole, probably because they sold it," Sheriff Judd said. "Where’s the beef? We want to know where the beef is."

Ronald McCain mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

While being interviewed about the theft, deputies say Newman told them that he is lactose intolerant, which authorities say explains why he stole the Lactaid ice cream.

"He’s lactose intolerant," Sheriff Judd explained. "So, he needed some ice cream he can eat."

"It’s not hard to find them," Sheriff Judd stated. "They get arrested frequently. Ronald’s been arrested like nine times, and Nelson here, he’s been arrested about 20 times – armed robbery with a firearm, all kinds of nonsense. He’s been arrested for drugs."

McCain has been arrested in Polk County for methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, knowingly driving with a license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and multiple failures to appear in court.

Nelson Newman mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Nelson’s arrests in Polk County include, robbery, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, theft, grand theft, loitering and prowling, burglary, dealing in stolen property, grand theft auto, drug possession, resisting with and without violence, driving while license suspended, criminal mischief, littering, reckless driving, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident with damage.

Nelson has been to Florida state prison six times.

Sheriff Judd went on to explain that the church gives the food away and if Nelson and McCain had asked, they probably would have been fed.