Man injured in Ybor City shooting, person of interest identified: TPD

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The Brief A man was injured and hospitalized following a shooting late Monday morning in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD officers responded to the scene on North 15th Street shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police identified a person of interest as the investigation continues, TPD said.

A shooting in Ybor City Monday morning left a man injured and hospitalized, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa shooting investigation

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North 15th Street, police said. One man was shot and taken to a hospital.

TPD says a person of interest in the shooting has been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Victim injuries

What we don't know:

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.