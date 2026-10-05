Man injured in Ybor City shooting, person of interest identified: TPD
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TAMPA, Fla. - A shooting in Ybor City Monday morning left a man injured and hospitalized, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Tampa shooting investigation
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North 15th Street, police said. One man was shot and taken to a hospital.
TPD says a person of interest in the shooting has been identified.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Victim injuries
What we don't know:
The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.
Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.