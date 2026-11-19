The Brief Heavy rainfall exceeding one foot is triggering flood watches and flash flood warnings across Florida's east coast. The St. Johns River at Cocoa has shattered its all-time record peak and is forecast to climb even higher. A developing low-pressure system will track toward North Carolina and New England, clearing Florida's skies by Sunday.



While torrential rain triggers flash flood warnings along Florida’s east coast, the Bay Area is dealing with scattered showers, gusty winds and choppy waters Thursday before calmer weekend weather arrives.

Tampa weather and marine impacts

What we know:

Across the Bay Area, forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s, with east-northeast winds blowing at 10 to 15 knots and gusting up to 20 knots.

Rough conditions on the water have triggered a small craft advisory for Tampa Bay and inland waters through Thursday evening. Boaters should expect moderate chop before winds gradually ease overnight into Friday.

Florida east coast flooding

What we know:

Flood watches and flash flood warnings are active along the east coast of Florida as rainfall totals surpass 1 foot in numerous communities. This same region already absorbed nearly 2 feet of rain just a few weeks ago, leaving the ground saturated.

Significant flooding is expected as the downpours continue. At Cocoa, the St. Johns River has exceeded its all-time peak and will continue rising even after the rain finally stops.

Unconfirmed flood impacts

What we don't know:

Forecasters have not yet confirmed the exact crest height the St. Johns River will reach at Cocoa once the runoff finishes draining. Officials also have not yet released specific damage estimates or road closure lists for the affected east coast communities.

East Coast tropical development

What's next:

By the weekend, an area of low pressure is expected to develop and track up the eastern seaboard. Forecasters say this system could or will become subtropical or tropical as it rakes over the Outer Banks of North Carolina and moves toward southern New England.

Ironically, as that low-pressure system pulls away from Florida, local weather conditions will clear out. The weekend forecast looks good, especially by Sunday.