Tampa man passes away following motorcycle crash on I-275

A 33-year-old man from Tampa was killed following a crash on a highway in St. Petersburg.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday. The man was riding a motorcycle as he headed north along the Interstate 275 exit ramp leading to 31st Street South. That's where he "failed to negotiate a curve" and entered the center median.

Troopers said he was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with a guardrail. They said the Tampa man passed away at the scene.

"Upon impact, the motorcycle continued over the guardrail and came to final rest in the inside lane of the southbound entrance ramp," according to an FHP news release.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, who was not publicly identified, was wearing a helmet.

FHP is still investigating what led up to the crash. No other information was immediately available.