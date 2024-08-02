Tampa man sacrifices his Sundays by serving the community

For most people, Sunday is a day of relaxation, but for Spence Trick, it is a day dedicated to serving the community.

Trick is the co-owner of Wakesurf Tampa, where he works Monday-Saturday. Sundays are also popular days on the water, but instead of trying to make more money with his surfing business, Trick believes in taking Sunday to serve at his church.

"As you can imagine, our weekends are one of our busiest times on the water. We are fully booked up for most of our weekends, but I choose to sacrifice that work," Trick said. "On my Sundays, I serve as the parking coach, where I am at the parking lot all morning long at Radiant Church."

For him, this is the way he can give back to the community and spend time with positive and encouraging people. Trick believes his work is very important to his church, because he is the first point of contact for any visitors coming in.

"That can be your opportunity to not only welcome them with a big smile, saying good morning, but it can also be your opportunity to make sure they have a stress-free entrance," Trick said.

He believes the world is much more than just earning money and business owners like himself can realize there’s much more impact to be had.

