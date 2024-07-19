‘High on Jesus’ recovery group fights addiction with faith

For those fighting addiction or supporting loved ones through their battle, they know sobriety doesn't always come on the first try, the second – or the 50th.

But, a Bay Area recovery group has helped hundreds break the cycle, providing the tools they need to win – along with a lot of faith – while helping them rebuild their own lives.

Addiction is a painful, lonely place. Kevin Curry, Melenoa Maafu and Austyn Culhane are all recovering from addiction.

FAITH IN ACTION: Christian rapper from Tampa signs with Atlantic Records, aims to make positive impact: ‘Anthems to live life’

"You make no decisions. Drugs and alcohol make all the decisions," said Curry.

"I was living in a yard, in a shed," Maafu recalled.

"It was just comfortable chaos for me," said Culhane.

Those who've been there know that the highs are far outweighed by the lows. For Justin Halas, the executive director and founder of Hand up to Victory, 15 years of addiction started with alcohol as a teen, but then grew to harder drugs and opiates.

Pictured: Justin Halas.

READ: Faith in Action: Free guitars, lessons in music and faith for kids

"That led into runs of being homeless, out on the street, robbing and stealing, and the whole lifestyle that comes with it," Halas said.

He relapsed more than 150 times until, finally, he got what he calls "the gift of desperation."

"Long story short, it basically ruined my life and ruined everyone's life around me," Halas said.

He was desperate to quit, but starting over wasn't so simple. Once out of jail, Halas had nothing – no money, car, home, job, family or friends. But thanks to those he knew in the church and recovery community, he quit once and for all.

Pictured: Justin Halas.

Now, he's determined to help others do it too. He started the non-profit Hand up to Victory in Bradenton.

MORE: Community Iftar dinner brings together people of all faiths to break bread

Within 24 hours, they can get someone into a safe, sober living home, connect them with transportation, a phone, replacement ID, food, clothing and whatever else they need. And, they've partnered with local businesses that are willing to give convicted felons a shot.

"We see so many people that they're getting vehicles back," Halas said, "they're getting careers that they love, and most important, the next step is they're getting their own places, and they're getting their families back in their life."

They also host a weekly recovery group called "High on Jesus" at First United Methodist Church of Bradenton. Think of it like AA with a whole lot of faith.

"We highly recommend everybody get a sponsor and work the 12 steps," Halas said to the group. "I want to make sure everyone knows that, along with Jesus Christ as our higher power. That's the name, 'High on Jesus.'"

It feels more like a family reunion than a meeting as they pass around pizza, catch up, laugh, get vulnerable and celebrate recovery.

"I'm diving back into prayer, I'm diving back into recovery meetings, I'm diving back into setting some goals and going after them. Whatever it looks like for you, we're diving back in," Halas said during a previous meeting.

READ: Hospital chaplain brings comfort, understanding in midst of crises

It's a warm, exciting feeling as they rebuild life, together.

"By getting High on Jesus and getting a Hand up to Victory, we start our journey to greatness," Culhane said.

Halas is proof that one day can become a decade. He celebrated 10 years sober last November.

"I thought one day sober was impossible, because it was," Halas said. "Don't give up hope. We do recover. Complete sobriety is possible."

Curry, Maafu and Culhane may not have seen that for themselves a year ago, but here they are.

"They came in there and ignited the fire that was already within me," Maafu said.

They're celebrating daily victories like reconnecting with kids.

RELIGION: Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Carlo Acutis, first millennial saint

"Now, I'm invigorated with the spiritual aspect of recovery," Curry said. "I'm committed to it. And this is definitely my faith, you know, and action."

They're breaking the jail cycle.

"I'm a better daughter today. I'm a better friend, a better ex-wife, I mean, everything," Culhane said.



And they're rebuilding their faith both spiritually and in themselves.

"It's so much different on this side, so much clearer," Maafu said. "That sky really is a lot bluer, and the grass is greener. I set my boundaries, I'm doing the recovery thing, and I couldn't see myself going back."

According to Hand up to Victory, it costs about $500 to transform someone's life, providing two weeks in a safe living environment, clothing, food, hygiene products and a cellphone. To get involved or if you'd like their help, visit HandUpToVictory.org.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: