Tropical Storm Helene: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, city officials discuss storm preps

Tampa city leaders held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss storm preparations ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Helene.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Helene will likely become a hurricane on Tuesday and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are in effect for portions of the Tampa Bay area.

"These hurricanes and tropical storms always change, so again be aware and be prepared," said Castor.

The mayor was joined by Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, Police Chief Lee Bercaw, and Emergency Management Director John Antapasis. They discussed how Tampa residents should prepare for the impact of Helene.

"What we ask of everyone, the long-timers and newcomers is to please, please pay attention to this storm and all of the others as well," shared Castor.

Residents can text "Tampa ready" to 8877 to get updates as things occur in the city of Tampa. For residents who want updates in Spanish, they can text "Tampa list" to the same number.

Officials say storm surge and flooding will be the biggest concerns for Tampa.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Monday.

The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County are monitoring dozens of pumping stations to ensure all infrastructure is clear and functioning properly.

