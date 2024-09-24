Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, city officials discuss storm preps

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 10:52am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa city leaders held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss storm preparations ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Helene.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Helene will likely become a hurricane on Tuesday and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are in effect for portions of the Tampa Bay area.

TS Helene: Tampa Mayor provides update

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city leaders held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss storm preps ahead of what is expected to become Hurricane Helene. A hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are in effect for portions of the Tampa Bay area.

"These hurricanes and tropical storms always change, so again be aware and be prepared," said Castor.

The mayor was joined by Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, Police Chief Lee Bercaw, and Emergency Management Director John Antapasis. They discussed how Tampa residents should prepare for the impact of Helene.

READ: Live updates: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for Tampa Bay area for system expected to become Helene

"What we ask of everyone, the long-timers and newcomers is to please, please pay attention to this storm and all of the others as well," shared Castor.

Residents can text "Tampa ready" to 8877 to get updates as things occur in the city of Tampa. For residents who want updates in Spanish, they can text "Tampa list" to the same number.

Officials say storm surge and flooding will be the biggest concerns for Tampa.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Monday.

The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County are monitoring dozens of pumping stations to ensure all infrastructure is clear and functioning properly.

To find your evacuation zone, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: