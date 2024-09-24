Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for Tampa Bay area for system expected to become Helene

A hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are in effect for portions of the Tampa Bay area with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine expected to become Helene on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane watch extends along the Gulf Coast from Sarasota County to the Florida Panhandle, including Tampa. That means hurricane force winds are possible within 48 hours.

A storm surge watch is also in effect along much of the Florida coast, along with a tropical storm watch for parts of southwest and northwest Florida, beyond the hurricane watch area.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the system was at 18.9 N and 83.0 W with top winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph.

When will the storm impact the Bay Area?

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says impacts will likely be felt in the Tampa Bay area starting Wednesday night, with the worst weather being felt on Thursday.

Models show the storm strengthening in the warm waters of the Gulf and Mexico and making landfall, possibly as a major hurricane, in the Big Bend area on Thursday. The exact timing and location will become clearer as the storm develops.

Any shift in the track to the east or west could significantly change how the storm will impact the Bay Area.

What are the potential impacts?

Osterberg says life-threatening storm surge will be a major concern for coastal areas, with the potential for significant flooding.

"From Chassahowitzka north, you could be looking at a 10 to 15 foot storm surge," Osterberg said.

A 6 to 10 foot storm surge is possible from Anclote to Tampa Bay, while a 5 to 8 foot storm surge could occur from Tampa Bay to Longboat Key, according to Osterberg. Storm surge could reach 4 to 7 feet from Longboat Key to Englewood.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the Bay Area, especially on Thursday, with rainfall projections increasing closer to the coast.

Preparing for the storm

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Monday, while several counties and cities have opened sandbag locations.

Hernando County schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, while county officials have declared a local state of emergency.

Pinellas County commissioners will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to decide whether to declare a local state of emergency.

The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County are monitoring dozens of pumping stations to ensure all infrastructure is clear and functioning properly.

In Sarasota and Manatee counties, officials are checking on areas that received heavy flooding from Debby in August, while also monitoring the Lake Manatee Dam.

