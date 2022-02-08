Tampa mayor to make ‘major announcement’ at police department

The mayor of Tampa is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning at the police department headquarters. While no information was provided on the exact topic, she is expected to announce her choice for chief very soon.

Mayor Jane Castor has a big decision ahead of her when it comes to choosing Tampa’s next police chief. It is now down to the final three candidates, each with at least two decades of law enforcement experience under their belt, as well as unique ideas they plan to bring to the position.

The first candidate, Mary O’Connor, is no stranger to the department. She’s been with the agency for 22 years and is a retired assistant chief of operations. She said, from a young age, she knew this was her calling.

In her remarks during a community forum a few weeks ago, she said that she believes police need to be consistent in their enforcement techniques and reliable. She added that building a trusting relationship with the community is important.

The next candidate vying for the position of chief happens to be from out of town. Cherise Gause currently serves as the assistant chief for the Miami Police Department. She’s been on the force for 28 years, and she currently heads up the Field Operations Division.

She said that because she comes from a different department, she brings with her a unique perspective. At the community forum last month, she made a point to say that she believes everyone should be treated with the same level of dignity and respect, adding there’s no place for any individual who commits police brutality against a citizen.

The final candidate is Reuben Delgado. He has been serving as interim chief for the department for the past few months. Until last October, when he stepped into the temporary role, he had been serving as the assistant chief with the department.

He’s been with TPD for the past 23 years and is a Tampa native. He has said that he is committed to trying to improve the quality of life for everyone in the community.

After the mayor selects her final choice, that candidate will still need to go before Tampa City Council for final approval.

Mayor Castor's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.