Tampa middle school assistant teacher arrested on child porn charges, police say

A tip led to the arrest of an assistant teacher who worked at Liberty Middle School in Tampa. According to police, he kept files of child pornography.

Tampa detectives received the information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child porn imagery being uploaded and shared online. Detectives said it led them to 55-year-old Ricky Broadnax, Sr.

Officials said they obtained a search warrant for his home on Highwoods Preserve and searched his bedroom where they found a locked safe with data storage devices. Detectives said there were files of child porn.

As of Thursday, investigators said there are no listed victims related to his employment. They said they are working with the school district as the investigation continues.

Broadnax faces 100 counts of possession of child pornography.