Trial for former neo-Nazi accused of killing Tampa roommates will begin next week

The Tampa man accused of killing his roommates back in 2017 will head to trial next week, and his lawyers hinted at a new defense strategy as he prepares to stand trial.

Devon Arthurs is charged with two counts of murder, accused of gunning down his two roommates six years ago. His behavior in court might be on full display next week when his trial begins.

Now as he’s headed for trial, his lawyers have a risky strategy to keep him out of prison: the insanity defense. In court documents filed, the defense argues he knew what he was doing, however, he didn’t know it was wrong because he suffered from a "mental disease."

According to police, Arthurs told them after his arrest that he was sick and needed help, "I am very prone to getting angry a lot. I might be sick in that sense. I want to get help for that."

FROM 2017: Police identify two men killed by roommate in Tampa

Back in 2020, FOX 13 captured video of Arthurs choking himself and nearly passing out.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Maher, who evaluated Devin Arthurs, says an involuntary reflex causes the murder defendant to choke himself to the point of unconsciousness.

FROM 2020: Former neo-Nazi accused of killing roommates appears to choke himself in court

Two court-appointed doctors agreed and in 2018, Arthurs was found incompetent to proceed and was sent to a state hospital for treatment.

In May 2017, Arthur’s told police that his roommates were neo-Nazi believers, but recently he had converted to the Muslim faith and turned on his roommates after they disrespected his new religion. Both victims were shot to death and were discovered by Arthurs' third roommate, Brandon Russell.

PREVIOUS: Murder victims 'disrespected' suspect's Muslim faith, arrest report says

Officials said Arthurs then led police to Russell's stash of explosives and bomb-making material in the garage. Arthurs told police Russell was planning to blow up power plants and synagogues around Florida.

Investigators also discovered Russell had a Nazi recruiting website called Adam Waffen, which means atomic bomb in German. One year later, Russell was convicted on explosive charges and went to federal prison for five years.

MORE: Double-murder led agents to neo-Nazi's explosives, FBI says

Now, Arthurs will take his case to a jury and argue he didn’t know right from wrong when he pulled the trigger.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.