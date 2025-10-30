Operation Unmasking Predators nets 171 arrests in Hillsborough County

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

The Brief One hundred and seventy-one people were arrested during the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Unmasking Predators’. The investigation targeted individuals involved in human trafficking, online exploitation, and sexual offenses against children. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to go over the operation’s results during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.



