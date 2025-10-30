Operation Unmasking Predators nets 171 arrests in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - One hundred and seventy-one people were arrested during the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Unmasking Predators’.
What we know:
The operation was an extensive investigation targeting individuals involved in human trafficking, online exploitation, and sexual offenses against children.
What's next:
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to go over the operation’s results during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.