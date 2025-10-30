Expand / Collapse search

Operation Unmasking Predators nets 171 arrests in Hillsborough County

Published  October 30, 2025 8:35am EDT
Hillsborough County
Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 10 a.m. 

    TAMPA, Fla. - One hundred and seventy-one people were arrested during the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Unmasking Predators’.

    The operation was an extensive investigation targeting individuals involved in human trafficking, online exploitation, and sexual offenses against children.

    What's next:

    Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to go over the operation’s results during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

