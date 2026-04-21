Tampa mobile home fire spreads to at least 4 residences, dog rescued: TFR

The Brief A mobile home fire on North Florida Avenue in Tampa spread to nearby residences, damaging at least four homes amid dry, windy conditions, Tampa Fire Rescue said. Crews contained the blaze in under an hour after arriving to heavy flames and smoke coming from the home shortly after 12:30 p.m., TFR said. No residents were inside at the time, and one dog was rescued. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.



Crews saved a dog after a mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and the flames spread to other nearby residences, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Firefighters responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Florida Avenue, where crews arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, officials said.

Officials say the intensity of the blaze and dry, windy conditions led to the fire spreading to nearby mobile homes, ultimately damaging at least four residences.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Crews were able to contain the fire in just under an hour, according to TFR.

Searches of the affected homes confirmed that no people were inside at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued from one of the homes, TFR said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of East Bougainvillea Avenue were temporarily shut down while firefighters battled the flames.

What we don't know:

The Tampa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials have not yet determined how the blaze started.