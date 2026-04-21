Tampa mobile home fire spreads to at least 4 residences, dog rescued: TFR
TAMPA, Fla. - Crews saved a dog after a mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and the flames spread to other nearby residences, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Firefighters responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Florida Avenue, where crews arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, officials said.
Officials say the intensity of the blaze and dry, windy conditions led to the fire spreading to nearby mobile homes, ultimately damaging at least four residences.
Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue
Crews were able to contain the fire in just under an hour, according to TFR.
Searches of the affected homes confirmed that no people were inside at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued from one of the homes, TFR said.
Eastbound and westbound lanes of East Bougainvillea Avenue were temporarily shut down while firefighters battled the flames.
What we don't know:
The Tampa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials have not yet determined how the blaze started.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Tampa Fire Rescue.