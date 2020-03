article

One person was taken to the hospital following a mobile home fire in Tampa Saturday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The blaze broke out in the 14000 block of North Nebraska Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters said it took crews about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The injured person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.