Tampa Museum of Art featuring new generation of artists during Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration exhibit

Every three years, five Tampa Bay museums join together for Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration.

For 2024, the work of 63 local artists is being showcased at the Tampa Museum of Art, USF Contemporary Art Museum, Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, Sarasota Art Museum and The Ringling Museum of Art. Eighteen artists are featured at the Tampa Museum of Art.

"For Tampa Museum of Art, since we are one of the original venues for Skyway, I decided to select artists who have never been selected for a Skyway before, so it's truly introducing a new generation of Skyway artists to the program," Curator of Modern Art Joanna Robotham said.

Each of the artists has 4–6 pieces on display, a purposeful decision from Robotham. She hopes that provides visitors with a sense of each artist's work. The mediums vary from traditional oil paintings, to ceramics, clay and textiles.

Corinne Zepeda is a Florida Seminole. Her display features colorful clothing and jewelry.

"A lot of our textile art is traditional in nature," Zepeda said. "My work is kind of educational in manner. I like to showcase my traditional art and kind of making people aware of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and our people and what we do and how our traditional wear is still artwork."

Mixed media artist Dallas Jackson’s work also has family ties. He was motivated by his mother’s large collection of photographs.

"When I sat down and really got some details about the stories and the point in time, all of this great depth of information about my family, I said you know what, I need to tell that story as well," Jackson said.

He collaged the photos and incorporated them into paintings. One piece focuses on his parents’ marriage.

"I take a look at this and say, all of these people this time, it has a lot to do with who I am today," Jackson said.

Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration will be on display at the Tampa Museum of Art until Jan. 5.

"I hope they experience a sense of wonder that they walk through, and they are in awe of the artists that live in our neighborhoods," Robotham said.

