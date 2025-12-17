Tampa native works to buy mobility van to continue helping sick kids with therapy dogs

The Brief Scott Baggett survived polio after getting the disease at 4 years old. He now lives with post-polio symptoms and uses a mobility chair to get around. He has touched countless lives with his therapy dogs and needs a mobility van to continue to help kids.



Scott Baggett is a Tampa native who survived polio as a child. Now, he helps sick kids navigate their illness with therapy dogs.

The backstory:

Baggett spent months living at Tampa General paralyzed from the disease. Eventually, he learned to walk again, and he even played sports in ways his body would allow.

He lived a relatively normal life until post-polio syndrome set in when he was 41 years old. This caused weakening in his muscles, especially his arms and eventually his legs.

He now relies on a power wheelchair to get around, but he does not let this hold him back, and he tells the kids they can get through it too.

"And I said to her," Baggett said. "I said, listen, polio is not what defines you."

Baggett knew that surviving and thriving after polio was not enough for him. He now helps other sick children navigate their illnesses.

"I said you can do whatever you want to do. Do not let anybody tell you that you can't do something," Baggett said. "I said, look at me. Look at what I'm doing today."

His Calling:

Baggett found a second calling in life with his therapy dogs. He took his golden retrievers all over Florida to help kids for more than two decades.

"I've got a heart for kids because I know what it's like to be in that situation," he said.

Baggett does more than help kids in hospitals. He assisted state attorneys' in prosecuting 25 cases of sexual abuse.

"They would work through the dog and speak to the dog, the child would speak to the dogs, and it's really amazing to see," Baggett said.

Baggett said those children were often more comfortable talking to a dog about what happened to them than a human.

This helped gather evidence in these cases.

Why you should care:

Now, Baggett needs help himself. Insurance does not cover a mobility van and these cost upwards of $90,000.

He needs a converted van to accommodate his wheelchair so he can regain his independence.

"Wouldn't trade it for nothing. Would love to do it some more," Baggett said. "You know? I mean, yeah, I'm 71, getting older, but I don't think God's through with me. I really don't."

Baggett also lost his therapy dog Eli during the summer and his first dog, LA, passed away long ago.

Now he is working to find the perfect match so he can keep helping kids.

"It allowed me to do something that I'd never been a part of and that was telling these kids listen you don't have to be like everybody talks about, yeah you've got a disability, okay, so what, you just do things differently," Baggett said.

Baggett has logged over 6,000 volunteer hours with his therapy dogs, and he does not want to quit any time soon.

What you can do:

If you want to support Baggett, he is fundraising through his Help Hope Live fundraiser. You can find that link here.