Tampa Bay couple featured in Times Square for Buddy Walk

Every year The National Down Syndrome Society selects a few hundred photos out of thousands of submissions to display in New York City's Times Square during the Buddy Walk.

It's a slideshow of beautiful images promoting advocacy, awareness and inclusivity. A couple from Tampa graced the big screens because they represent all those qualities and much more.

19-year-old Raquel Caramello and Jonathon Saffold are smitten with each other. They love doing just about everything together.

"Swimming, dancing, I like having fun together. We sing the high school musical together," explained Jonathan and Raquel.

The two became exclusive in January when Jonathan asked Raquel to be his girlfriend.

"My girlfriend Raquel is sweet, kind and beautiful," Jonathan said while smiling.

A few months later they were arm in arm for Raqeul’s prom at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School. They took pictures before the dance - those images would end up on a jumbotron in Times Square.

Their moms Janet and Tammi couldn't be prouder.

"It was pretty exciting," Tammi explained. "We sat on our couch and casted it [to] our television."

While their budding relationship is new, they've actually known each other for 15 years. They met years ago at Amalie Arena for an ice hockey class.

Jonathan and Raquel explained, "I was 5, and she was 4. I remember the whole thing he had the biggest crush on me."

"They could barely stand up, and their jerseys were down to their knees and it was so cute," Tammi remembered. "I had no idea this was their future, so it was really cool."

Today, they're thrilled their children have reconnected.

"They're just adorable," Janet said. "They are FaceTiming each other each night if they don't see each other; they're doing love notes to each other, giving each other presents"

Raquel and Jonathan are ambassadors in their community, showing others there's no limit to what you can do.

Raquel takes on cheerleading, horseback riding and swimming.

"I want people to know if you have a disability, just keep going," explained Raquel.

Jonathan is a 4-time triathlete, plays flag football and hopes to be on his own one day.

"His goal - I hate to say it - is to move out; he wants to live independently," Tammi said.

As part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month and beyond, these moms have a message they want people to know.

Janet explained, "It’s not only up to us as parents, but up to the community to really support people with special needs in order to achieve everything that's possible for them."

Jonathan currently attends Focus Academy's transition program where he's learning how to live independently, and Raquel is at St. Pete College's Titan's Up program.

Raquel is also the CEO of her own jewelry business called Raquel Beautiful. She designs and makes her own bracelets and other jewelry with encouraging messages. A venture she started after battling leukemia five years ago.